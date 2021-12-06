Illinois now processing gun owner background check renewals in 38 days, state police say

Illinois State Police said Monday that the backlog in FOID renewals has shrunk significantly, thanks to additional employees and a streamlined process.

The State of Illinois requires gun owners to have a Firearms Owner Identification (FOID) card.

The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau said the backlog of renewal applications was 138,722 in November 2020, but down to 28648 in September 2021, and as of December 2021, is down to 7,800.

State law requires the Illinois State Police to process FOID renewal applications within 60 business days. The current processing time is now 38 days, state police said.

