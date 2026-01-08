Illinois officials warn Minneapolis ICE shooting echoes Chicago incidents

The Brief Illinois officials warn the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis echoes similar incidents in Chicago and raises public safety concerns. Rep. Darin LaHood is breaking with the Trump administration, urging full investigations and withholding judgment as facts emerge. Vice President JD Vance criticized the media for questioning the administration’s account, while Gov. J.B. Pritzker cited past enforcement failures.



Illinois officials are weighing in on the fatal shooting of a woman by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis, warning that similar incidents have already occurred in Chicago.

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday blamed the news media for questioning the Trump administration’s initial explanation of the shooting.

What we know:

Republican Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria, a former state and federal prosecutor, said he is withholding judgment and breaking from the administration’s early characterization of the case.

The shooting occurred Wednesday when a federal immigration agent fired on a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Renee Nicole Goode, killing her as she drove away. Trump administration officials have described Goode, without presenting evidence, as a "domestic terrorist" and have repeatedly said the shooting was justified.

Vance criticized journalists for challenging the administration’s narrative of the incident.

LaHood said he supports a full investigation and will wait for the facts to emerge.

"Let's wait and see on what the evidence is here. The facts that come out. Remember, in police shootings there is a thorough investigation that goes on. That's different from other crimes that are committed and it should be that way. So I will wait and reserve judgement and see what the results of that are," LaHood said.

LaHood said he backs both state and local investigations, as well as a federal review, even as Minnesota officials say federal authorities are limiting access for local law enforcement.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Chicago residents have seen similar actions too many times. He cited evidence from Operation Midway Blitz, saying it supports the conclusion that U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been ill-equipped to carry out intensified deportation efforts while maintaining public safety.

"There are policies and procedures that normally law enforcement follow and that ICE and we've seen it. We know before Minnesota because we've lived it that they don't follow and they're clearly not trained…," Pritzker said.