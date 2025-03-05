Illinois pageant winner on a mission to create a more inclusive world: 'Not just about appearance'

The Brief Libby Deichsel, who uses a wheelchair due to Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, was inspired by her daughter Felicity's pageant win to enter a pageant herself. Deichsel won the title of Miss Wheelchair Illinois USA and is now preparing to compete in Miss Wheelchair USA in Ohio this July. She is advocating for greater accessibility and inclusion, already making changes in her community.



When Libby Deichsel's 9-year-old daughter, Felicity, won the Little Miss Antioch pageant, it sparked a conversation in the Deichsel household about accessibility.

The backstory:

Deichsel, who uses a wheelchair due to Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, began to wonder if pageants could be inclusive for women like her.

"I was concerned because I love my momma so much and I wanted her to be able to compete in a pageant," Felicity said.

Deichsel did some research and found that out of nearly 4,800 pageants, only two were specifically for women who use wheelchairs.

With encouragement from her daughters, Deichsel entered the Miss Wheelchair Illinois USA competition, despite concerns about her pain, fatigue, and the commitment required.

"They were so excited," said Deichsel. "I showed them some pictures and they really wanted me to enter. I wasn't sure, I thought, ‘Pagents aren’t my thing.'"

Her perseverance paid off—Deichsel won the crown. Now, her mission is to advocate for accessibility and inclusion.

She’s already helped make a local park more accessible and has led city leaders on tours to highlight obstacles in public spaces.

"It was very eye-opening for them to see me struggling to get into some doors and steps and lips — all the different challenges," she said. "It was important for them to see that. True accessibility means they should be able to access it independently and with dignity.

Deichsel highlighted libraries as a model of accessibility, offering not just physical access, but also financial accessibility through free resources like Wi-Fi and even a "Library of Things" where families can borrow everything from sewing machines to kitchen mixers.

"Being disabled is financially devastating for so many families," she said.

Small gestures mean the most to Deichsel, like when a local shop, The Stubborn Sunflower, replaced an awkward rug after seeing her struggle with it.

"They were so excited to point it out to me, 'You inspired this change,' and it was something that seems so small but impacts people in wheelchairs," she said. "Such a beautiful little thing that deserves to be celebrated."

What's next:

As she prepares for Miss Wheelchair USA, Deichsel’s family remains her biggest supporters.

"I would just like to see her take it as far as she can go," said her husband, Tom. "Because, as Ms. Wheelchair, she amplified her voice, and as Miss Wheelchair USA, she can take her message even farther."

"The beauty of this pageant is it embraces who you are," Deichsel said. "It's not just about appearance—it's about the change you want to make."