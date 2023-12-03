These are the places in Illinois with the lowest of cost of living, new study reveals
CHICAGO - A new study is shedding light on where to hunker down in Illinois if you desire the lowest cost of living – which who wouldn't, right?
Niche recently released its "2023 Places with the Lowest Cost of Living in Illinois" list to figure out which areas are more affordable than others in the Land of Lincoln.
Analysts took multiple factors into consideration, including a location's housing, food, and gas costs, as well as median tax rates to figure out the overall affordability and relative cost of living of an area.
Here are the top 50 places in Illinois with the "cheapest" cost of living, according to Niche:
- 50. Pinckneyville
- 49. Carmi
- 48. Creve Coeur
- 47. Gilman
- 46. Kewanee
- 45. Havana
- 44. Harristown
- 43. Percy
- 42. Hartford
- 41. Abingdon
- 40. Benld
- 39. Hillsboro
- 38. Gillespie
- 37. Mitchell
- 36. Salem
- 35. Long Creek
- 34. Hoopeston
- 33. Paris
- 32. Savanna
- 31. Newton
- 30. Flora
- 29. Mount Carmel
- 28. Fairfield
- 27. Mount Sterling
- 26. Shelbyville
- 25. Westville
- 24. Beardstown
- 23. Litchfield
- 22. Benton
- 21. West Frankfort
- 20. Onarga
- 19. Pana
- 18. Carthage
- 17. Georgetown
- 16. Centrak City
- 15. Roodhouse
- 14. Monmouth
- 13. Chester
- 12. McLeansboro
- 11. Du Quoin
- 10. Olney
- 9. Tilton
- 8. Bushnell
- 7. Christopher
- 6. Nokomis
- 5. Jonesboro
- 4. Bridgeport (Not the Chicago neighborhood)
- 3. Eldorado
- 2. Johnston City
- 1. White Hall
To see the full study, tap or click HERE.