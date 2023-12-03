These are the places in Illinois with the lowest of cost of living, new study reveals

A new study is shedding light on where to hunker down in Illinois if you desire the lowest cost of living – which who wouldn't, right?

Niche recently released its "2023 Places with the Lowest Cost of Living in Illinois" list to figure out which areas are more affordable than others in the Land of Lincoln.

Analysts took multiple factors into consideration, including a location's housing, food, and gas costs, as well as median tax rates to figure out the overall affordability and relative cost of living of an area.

Here are the top 50 places in Illinois with the "cheapest" cost of living, according to Niche:

50. Pinckneyville

49. Carmi

48. Creve Coeur

47. Gilman

46. Kewanee

45. Havana

44. Harristown

43. Percy

42. Hartford

41. Abingdon

40. Benld

39. Hillsboro

38. Gillespie

37. Mitchell

36. Salem

35. Long Creek

34. Hoopeston

33. Paris

32. Savanna

31. Newton

30. Flora

29. Mount Carmel

28. Fairfield

27. Mount Sterling

26. Shelbyville

25. Westville

24. Beardstown

23. Litchfield

22. Benton

21. West Frankfort

20. Onarga

19. Pana

18. Carthage

17. Georgetown

16. Centrak City

15. Roodhouse

14. Monmouth

13. Chester

12. McLeansboro

11. Du Quoin

10. Olney

9. Tilton

8. Bushnell

7. Christopher

6. Nokomis

5. Jonesboro

4. Bridgeport (Not the Chicago neighborhood)

3. Eldorado

2. Johnston City

1. White Hall

To see the full study, tap or click HERE.