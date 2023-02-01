Illinois police recruits now required to take wrongful conviction course

There is a new training requirement this year for all police recruits in Illinois.

Officers in training must take the course "Wrongful Conviction Avoidance".

The course teaches the importance of carefully gathering and analyzing evidence in investigations, and not jumping to conclusions about suspects.

"A lot of these wrongful convictions police may have had some role in, and even unintentionally, just not following best practices," said Michael Schlosser.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"We're training the new generation. You know, we're getting them out there on the street. We want them to do the job the right way," he added.

Schlosser developed the course for the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's Police Training Institute with leaders of the Illinois Innocence Project at the U of I Springfield.