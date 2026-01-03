Illinois police seek public’s help to find endangered woman in Country Club Hills

The Brief Jasmine Shanks, 32, was last seen around 7:15 a.m. Friday at Baker Avenue and 180th Street in Country Club Hills and is considered endangered due to a medical condition. She is a Black woman, 5'10", about 220 lbs, with black hair, last seen wearing an orange jogging suit and driving a silver 2021 Jeep Renegade with Illinois plates. Anyone with information should contact the Country Club Hills Police Department at 708-798-3191 (ext. 2) or call 911.



Illinois State Police is asking for the public's help locating an endangered woman from Country Club Hills.

What we know:

According to police, Jasmine Shanks, 32, was last seen at the corner of Baker Avenue and 180th Street around 7:15 a.m. on Friday.

She is described as a black woman, 5'10", weighing 220 lbs, with black hair and wearing an orange jogging suit.

Shanks was driving a silver 2021 Jeep Renegade with Illinois license plates. She has a condition which places her in danger.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Country Club Hills Police Department at 708-798-3191, extension 2, or call 911.