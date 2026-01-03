Illinois police seek public’s help to find endangered woman in Country Club Hills
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. - Illinois State Police is asking for the public's help locating an endangered woman from Country Club Hills.
What we know:
According to police, Jasmine Shanks, 32, was last seen at the corner of Baker Avenue and 180th Street around 7:15 a.m. on Friday.
She is described as a black woman, 5'10", weighing 220 lbs, with black hair and wearing an orange jogging suit.
Shanks was driving a silver 2021 Jeep Renegade with Illinois license plates. She has a condition which places her in danger.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact the Country Club Hills Police Department at 708-798-3191, extension 2, or call 911.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Illinois State Police.