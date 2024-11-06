'We will not flinch': Pritzker, Johnson react to Trump's election win

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released statements on Wednesday reacting to Donald Trump winning the presidency for a second non-consecutive term.

Trump was victorious in the Electoral College, with Wisconsin clinching it for him. He currently stands at 295 electoral votes, with Arizona and Nevada still outstanding. It also appears he will win the popular vote, leading by more than four million votes at the time of this writing.

Gov. JB Pritzker's statement

"Today, I stand with the millions of Americans who voted for our Democratic values in this election. It is clear now that, nationally, a majority of those who came to the polls chose a different path, and President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance won the election. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Tim Walz, their team, and the hundreds of thousands of volunteers who put their heart and soul into the campaign.

"This morning, our most vulnerable communities woke up to new uncertainty about their future, scared that their rights will no longer be protected, and unsure whether this nation still stands with them. To women whose healthcare is under even greater threat, to our Black, Brown and AAPI communities, our LGBTQ friends and their families, immigrants and first-generation Americans, our most vulnerable Americans and those with disabilities, to all who have been made to feel unsafe and unwelcome by the Trump campaign and its allies - know that Illinois is your ally. You will always be welcome here.

"In 2017, I sought public office in large part because of the threat Donald Trump and his allies posed to Illinois, and as governor, I have helped enshrine into state law protections that uphold our common Illinois values. That work will continue, and it remains my north star. I will always strive to do what is best for the people of Illinois. When that means working with the next presidential administration that is what I will do, and when that means standing up to it, I believe my record is clear on where I'll be."

Mayor Brandon Johnson's statement

"Last night, the American people made their voices heard through our democratic process. Though Chicago voted overwhelmingly for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz, we recognize the outcome of this election and encourage the official peaceful transfer of power.

"As we enter into an era of American politics where our president-elect has made direct threats against the most vulnerable and marginalized in our society, we promise that every day, myself and our entire administration will fight against any and all attacks from Trump.

"In this moment, Chicagoans can be assured that they have a mayor who will not bend, who will not break when it comes to protecting our city, our values, and our neighbors. When it comes to fighting back against any hate, we will not flinch.

"We will work relentlessly to ensure Chicago remains Chicago. That Chicago remains open and welcoming to all, and our city remains a place where we live our values and refuse to bend the knee to dark forces that want to turn back the clock on our country's progress. That Chicago remains the world class city we all know and love.

"To anyone in our city who is viewing these results with dismay, worry, or grief, I pledge to you that I will never back down in my duty to protect and advocate for the people of Chicago, especially those who have been marginalized or demonized. It is my responsibility and the responsibility of all elected officials to protect the rights and freedoms of our constituents and to lead with vision and conviction. Chicago will continue to move forward, and we will do so while staying true to our values.

"In the weeks to come, my administration will ensure that Chicago strengthens and expands the strongest possible local protections for our residents. Our city will continue to serve as a beacon for opportunity and equality, as well as racial, reproductive, LGBTQ+, environmental and immigrant justice. The federal government has been a partner to our city in multiple ways and we will look to continue that collaboration whenever possible. The people of Chicago deserve the same consideration and representation from their government as anyone else. We will, however, vigorously defend our city and our people from unwelcome political intrusion.

"Now, we look to the work ahead, to uplift our city for the wellbeing of its residents. We will work with anyone who shares that mission, regardless of party affiliation, to build a stronger Chicago and a stronger America for all. As we move forward, we will stand up for each other, we will protect our neighbors, and we will stay true to the beliefs we hold dear."

Vice President Kamala Harris concedes

Vice President Kamala Harris officially conceded the 2024 election to Donald Trump, after he was projected to become the 47th U.S. president.

Harris began her speech on Wednesday by thanking her family, staff and constituents. She also thanked President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden as well as her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, and his family.

The vice president may have been ending her campaign against Trump, but her concession outlined the contours of future fights against the president-elect.

Harris also noted that while the results were not what she had hoped for, she will help Trump and his administration with a peaceful transfer of power.

"We must accept the results of this election," Harris said. "Earlier today, I spoke with President-Elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I also told him that we will help him and we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power."

Trump was declared the winner early Wednesday by the Associated Press and others, having surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

Harris earned at least 224 electoral votes, with swing state results in Nevada and Arizona still outstanding.

Meanwhile, Trump appeared before a cheering crowd at his Mar-a-Lago election watch party in Florida, following FOX News' early projection of his win.

Trump, 78, will begin his second term early next year after losing his first reelection bid to Biden in 2020. It was an extraordinary comeback for Trump, who refused to accept defeat four years ago and helped spark the U.S. Capitol riot, was convicted of felony charges, and survived two assassination attempts.

In a victory speech early Wednesday, Trump told the crowd: "Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future."

"This will truly be the golden age of America," Trump said. "This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again."

The Associated Press and Fox TV Stations contributed to this report.