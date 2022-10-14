Illinois public health officials recommend booster for children 5 and older

The Illinois Department of Public Health has endorsed the updated COVID-19 booster shot for children 5 and older.

The endorsement comes at a time when very few Illinois residents, of any age, are getting boosted.

According to the IPDH, only about 10.5% of people in Illinois who are eligible for the new, updated COVID-19 boosters have received them. The boosters were made available last month.

Nationwide, experts are citing vaccine fatigue. This is the fifth available shot for COVID-19.

However, some doctors are worried among fears of a winter surge. The Biden administration is also concerned and has extended the country's COVID-19 public health emergency through January 11.

The first COVID-19 public health emergency was declared in January 2020.