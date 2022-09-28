Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois

Two Illinois school districts are America's best!

Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released.

Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States.

The education platform also ranked Payton College Prep, Northside College Prep of Chicago and Illinois Math and Science Academy among the top performing high schools.