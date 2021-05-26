Illinois reports 1,139 coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

Public health officials on Wednesday announced another 1,139 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 27 additional deaths.

The cases were among 57,402 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,378,388 cases and 22,676 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 1,395 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 351 needing intensive care and 181 on ventilators.