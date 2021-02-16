Illinois reports 1,348 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths

article

Illinois health officials announced Tuesday that 32 people have died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 1,348 more positive cases.

The statewide positivity dipped slightly to 2.8%, down from 2.9% on Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The new positive cases come from a total of 46,630 specimens that were tested.

As of Tuesday, 1,164,922 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Illinois, and 20,034 people have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, health officials said.

As of last night, 1,726 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus, and 385 of them were in the intensive care unit. Of those 385 in the ICU, 179 people were on ventilators.

Illinois on Monday passed the grim milestone of 20,000 total deaths statewide.