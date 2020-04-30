Illinois reports 141 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours; 2nd highest daily death toll since crisis began

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Thursday announced 2,563 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 52,918.

There are also another 141 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That is the second highest daily death toll for the state since the crisis began.

Illinois' statewide death toll now sits at 2,355.

In total, Illinois has administered more than 269,000 virus tests statewide, with 13,000 tests performed in the last 24 hours, health officials announced.

Of the 141 new deaths reported Thursday, the youngest victim is a person in their 20s, while the oldest is a woman in her 100s, IDPH said.

The virus has been reported in 97 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Advertisement

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE