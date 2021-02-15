Illinois reports 1,420 new COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths

Illinois health officials reported another 1,420 new cases of coronavirus statewide Monday.

Those cases were among 52,389 tests results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Heath.

Another 41 people also died from the virus, including 30 people from the Chicago area, health officials said. The state’s testing positivity rate now rests at 2.9%.

As of Sunday night, 1,789 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 389 patients were in the ICU and 184 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.