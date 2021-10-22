Illinois reports 15,131 coronavirus cases, 183 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 15,131 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 183 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 773,791 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said over 69 percent of Illinois residents have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 54 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,680,908 cases and 25,590 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,277 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 323 needing intensive care and 152 on ventilators.