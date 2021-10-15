Illinois reports 15,669 coronavirus cases, 184 deaths in the past week

Public health officials on Friday announced 15,669 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 184 additional deaths have been recorded in the past week.

The cases were among 780,699 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said nearly 69 percent of Illinois residents have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 54 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,665,777 cases and 25,407 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,500 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 341 needing intensive care and 172 on ventilators.