Illinois reports 1,577 new cases of COVID-19, 47 additional deaths

Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced 1,577 new cases of COVID-19 along with 47 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,189,416 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois and the state’s death toll now stands at 20,583, health officials said.

More than 56,181 coronavirus tests were processed in Illinois labs the past 24 hours, health officials said. The state’s average positivity rate over the last week is now at 2.4%.

As of Monday night, 1,231 people statewide were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 281 of those patients in the ICU and 148 on ventilators.