Illinois reports 1,665 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths

Illinois public health officials announced on Tuesday another 1.665 positive cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths.

The new cases were among 61,400 tests sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s positivity rate is 2.8%.

As of Monday night, 1,488 people statewide were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 361 patients in intensive case and 172 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,177,320 people in Illinois have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. The state’s death toll now stands at 20,330.