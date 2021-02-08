Illinois reports 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,747 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,148,088, including 19,668 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,210 specimens for a total 16,683,795.

As of Sunday night, 2,161 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 469 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 1 – Feb. 7 is 3.3 percent.