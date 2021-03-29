Illinois reports 1,761 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths
CHICAGO - Public health officials on Monday announced another 1,761 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 5 additional deaths.
The cases were among 49,449 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The seven-day testing positivity rate is up to 3.3 percent, health officials said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,239,589 cases and 21,256 deaths tied to COVID-19.
As of Sunday night, 1,352 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 280 needing intensive care and 128 on ventilators.