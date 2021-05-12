Illinois reports 1,795 coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

Public health officials on Wednesday announced another 1,795 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 26 additional deaths.

The cases were among 70,216 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.7 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,359,748 cases and 22,285 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 1,899 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 466 needing intensive care and 246 on ventilators.