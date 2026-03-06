Expand / Collapse search

Police seek suspect in CTA train robbery on Chicago's South Side

By Will Hager
Published  March 6, 2026 10:13am CST
Armour Square
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Image provided by the Chicago Police Department

The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for a suspect tied to a robbery and attempted robbery on a CTA train on Feb. 21.
    • The incidents happened minutes apart near Cermak Road in the South Loop and West 47th Street in Fuller Park.
    • Police say the suspect and others used force to take one victim’s property and tried to rob another.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect connected to a robbery and an attempted robbery on a CTA train last month on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

The incidents happened Feb. 21 in areas near Armour Square, Dearborn Homes, Wentworth Gardens, Park Boulevard and Fuller Park, according to a community alert issued by the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the suspect approached victims while on a CTA train and used force to take one victim’s property and tried to take property from another victim.

The first incident happened around 7 a.m. near the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line stop. A second incident occurred about seven minutes later near the 47th Street Red Line station, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference numbers JK157234 or JK157315.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

Armour SquareWentworth GardensFuller ParkChinatownChicago Transit AuthorityCrime and Public SafetyNews