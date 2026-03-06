Police seek suspect in CTA train robbery on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect connected to a robbery and an attempted robbery on a CTA train last month on the city’s South Side.
What we know:
The incidents happened Feb. 21 in areas near Armour Square, Dearborn Homes, Wentworth Gardens, Park Boulevard and Fuller Park, according to a community alert issued by the Chicago Police Department.
Police said the suspect approached victims while on a CTA train and used force to take one victim’s property and tried to take property from another victim.
The first incident happened around 7 a.m. near the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line stop. A second incident occurred about seven minutes later near the 47th Street Red Line station, police said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference numbers JK157234 or JK157315.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.