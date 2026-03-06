Police seek suspect in CTA train robbery on Chicago's South Side

article

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a suspect tied to a robbery and attempted robbery on a CTA train on Feb. 21. The incidents happened minutes apart near Cermak Road in the South Loop and West 47th Street in Fuller Park. Police say the suspect and others used force to take one victim’s property and tried to rob another.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect connected to a robbery and an attempted robbery on a CTA train last month on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

The incidents happened Feb. 21 in areas near Armour Square, Dearborn Homes, Wentworth Gardens, Park Boulevard and Fuller Park, according to a community alert issued by the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the suspect approached victims while on a CTA train and used force to take one victim’s property and tried to take property from another victim.

The first incident happened around 7 a.m. near the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line stop. A second incident occurred about seven minutes later near the 47th Street Red Line station, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference numbers JK157234 or JK157315.