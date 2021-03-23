Illinois reports 1,832 coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 1,832 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 13 additional deaths.

The cases were among 49,739 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.5 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,224,915 cases and 21,116 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 1,270 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 272 needing intensive care and 117 on ventilators.