Illinois reports 183,722 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 746 deaths in past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday reported 183,722 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 746 deaths since Jan. 14.

According to IDPH, currently there is a total of 2,773,362 cases, including 29,845 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

In the past week, laboratories have reported 1,539,013 specimens for a total of 49,488,107.

As of Thursday night, 6,054 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 972 patients were in the ICU and 560 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 14–20 is 11.9%, IDPH reports. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 14–20 is 15.3%.

A total of 20,207,132 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, IDPH reports. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 44,420 doses.

Since Jan. 14, 310,939 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 74% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 65% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and almost 49% have received their booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).