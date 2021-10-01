Illinois reports 18,735 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths in the past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 18,735 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 236 additional deaths, since reporting last Friday.

According to the CDC, more than 81 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 64 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Of total population in Illinois, almost 68 percent of people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 53 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.

Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,630,864 cases, including 25,017 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting last Friday, laboratories have reported 842,141 specimens for a total of 32,034,910.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

IDPH reported 180,411 COVID-19 tests on Thursday, which is the highest one-day total of COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,833 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 447 patients were in the ICU and 236 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, health officials said.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 24-30 is 2.2 percent.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 24-30 is 2.8 percent.

Advertisement

A total of 14,571,537 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.