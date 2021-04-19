Illinois reports 1,959 coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

Public health officials on Monday announced another 1,959 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 22 additional deaths.

The cases were among 47,506 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Over 65,000 vaccines were administered in Illinois on Sunday.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 4 percent, health officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,304,200 cases and 21,685 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Advertisement

As of Sunday night, 2,128 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 491 needing intensive care and 227 on ventilators.