Illinois reports 1,997 coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 1,997 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 19 additional deaths.

The cases were among 51,240 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.3 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,212,110 cases and 20,973 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 1,152 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 250 needing intensive care and 124 on ventilators.