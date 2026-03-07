NFL free agency: Who could be leaving and who be coming to the Chicago Bears

NFL free agency’s negotiating period opens on Monday, and the new league year begins on Wednesday.

The Chicago Bears have a list of needs to attend to in free agency. After trading DJ Moore and releasing Tremaine Edmunds, with other moves potentially on the horizon, the Bears should have some money to work with.

Here’s a rundown of the Bears’ free agent class, who the team might target and who might depart when free agency opens on Monday.

Potential Chicago Bears Free Agent Targets

Tyler Linderbaum, Center: The Bears swung a trade for Garrett Bradbury, but they could still pursue one of the top centers in the class.

Linderbaum, arguably the best center in the league, could command $20 million per year. That might be too expensive for the Bears after they added Bradbury and could add a center in the draft.

Taylor Decker, Left Tackle: The Bears need a left tackle, as they’re preparing for Ozzy Trapilo to be out until November. What about someone who just hit the market that Ben Johnson is already familiar with?

Decker was the Lions’ left tackle until he was granted his release this week after he declined to rework his contract. If Decker fits the Bears’ financial situation, he could be the veteran left tackle the team needs in 2026.

Trey Hendrickson, EDGE: The Bengals declined to put the franchise tag on Hendrickson, meaning he’ll test the market. Core muscle surgery limited him to just seven games, but he had four sacks in those games; this pales in comparison to the league-high 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures he had in 2024.

Hendrickson’s injury situation could bring his price point down a bit, but he’ll still command a premium.

DeMario Davis, Linebacker: After the Bears released Tremaine Edmunds, they created a need for a linebacker. Davis, who enjoyed five All-Pro seasons under Dennis Allen, would fit in as a run-stopper and a defensive leader who has familiarity with the Bears’ defensive scheme. For the right price, he could be a valuable mentor for Ruben Hyppolite II, too.

Kahlil Mack, EDGE: Return of the Mack? The former Bears’ star pass rusher is on the market after a five-sack season with the Chargers. He could be a situational pass rusher for the Bears at age 35 at the right price.

Potential Chicago Bears Re-Signings

D’Marco Jackson, Linebacker: The former special teams ace became a dependable linebacker in Dennis Allen’s defense, winning NFC Defensive Player of the Week after the Bears’ win over the Browns. He could come back on a team-friendly deal.

Kevin Byard, Safety: The Bears’ All-Pro safety led the league in interceptions in 2025. Considering his football IQ and leadership skills, the Bears will try and get him back into the fold. Poles has been on record saying he wants Byard back.

Daniel Hardy, Special Teams/Linebacker: Hardy was a special teams ace who was an unsung hero for the Bears. Letting him leave would create another need.

Olamide Zaccheaus, Wide Receiver: He came to Chicago on a one-year deal. After DJ Moore’s trade to Buffalo, it would be a good idea to bring Zaccheaus back as a player who was rarely out of position and picked up Johnson’s offense quickly.

Durham Smythe, Tight End: The Bears’ future plans at tight end feature Colston Loveland, but Bears tight ends coach Jim Dray told FOX 32 during the season it’s a privilege to play in the 13-personnel with three tight ends. Looping Smythe back into the fold would give the Bears that privilege.

Devin Duvernay, Wide Receiver/Returner: Duvernay directly helped the Bears beat Minnesota with a long return that set up a game-winning field goal, and was a factor in the offense when depended upon. It would be a very good idea to bring him back.

Defensive Backs Elijah Hicks, Jonathan Owens, Jaylon Jones, Nick McCloud: Poles made a point to note after the season that the entire Bears’ safety room will be free agents. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Hicks, who brings special teams value, back on a team friendly deal.

Which Chicago Bears might sign elsewhere?

Nahshon Wright, cornerback: After a Pro Bowl season, Wright is in line for a payday. He’ll be too expensive for the Bears to re-sign if a team with plenty of cap space offers him a large contract.

Jaquan Brisker, Safety: If the Bears can’t get Byard back, they might pivot to Brisker. He’s well-respected in the locker room, and his game stepped up in the playoffs. The Bears won’t be able to afford both Byard and Brisker, though.

Braxton Jones, Offensive tackle: The Bears might look to free agency and the draft for a left tackle in 2026. Jones was the Week 1 starter in 2025, but injuries cost him the job that Trapilo eventually took over. The Southern Utah product could benefit from a fresh start.

Andrew Billings, Nose Tackle: Billings has been an underrated part of the defensive front, but at 31 years old the Bears might opt for a younger nose tackle on their defensive line as they aim to prioritize defensive speed.

Chicago Bears free agents

Unrestricted Free Agents

Kevin Byard, safety – 32 years old

Joe Tryon-Shoykina, defensive end – 26 years old

Ryan Bates, center – 28 years old

Andrew Billings, defensive tackle – 30 years old

Chris Williams, defensive line – 27 years old

Durham Smythe, tight end – 30 years old

Jonathan Owens, safety – 30 years old

Case Keenum, quarterback – 37 years old

Jaquan Brisker, safety – 26 years old

Travis Homer, running back – 27

Olamide Zaccheaus, wide receiver – 28 years old

Nick McCloud, cornerback – 27 years old

Jaylon Jones, safety – 28 years old

Scott Daly, long snapper – 31 years old

Devin Duvernay, wide receiver/return man – 28 years old

Nahshon Wright, cornerback – 27 years old

D'Marco Jackson, linebacker – 27 years old

Braxton Jones, offensive tackle – 26 years old

Dominique Robinson, defensive end – 27 years old

Elijah Hicks, defensive back – 26 years old

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Jordan McFadden, offensive guard – 26 years old

Theo Benedet, offensive tackle – 24 years old (signed a one-year, $1 million contract)

Restricted free agents

Noah Sewell, linebacker – 23 years old

Daniel Hardy, defensive end/linebacker – 27 years old