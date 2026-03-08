NIU parts ways with basketball coach Rashon Burno: Here are potential candidates

After five seasons, Northern Illinois is starting fresh.

NIU announced it had parted ways with head coach Rashon Burno on Saturday. According to a release, Burno resigned. But, he was also in the last year of his contract. Re-signing allows Burno to pursue a high-major assistant job if he wants one.

"We thank Coach Burno for his efforts leading our men's basketball program over the past five seasons." Sean Frazier said in a statement. "Under his leadership, our men's basketball program has excelled academically, and we appreciate the commitment to our student-athletes and wish him all the best going forward."

Now, NIU can start with a clean slate as it exits the MAC and enters the Horizon League.

Here are some names to consider as potential candidates for the head coach opening in DeKalb.

NIU Potential Coaching Candidates

Picking from the assistant coach ranks

Achoki Moikobu – Texas Tech assistant coach

Moikobu would be a big swing, but he’s got a solid resume.

He helped North Texas to a 30-win season, and then followed Grant McCasland to Texas Tech where he’s been a key assistant for a Red Raiders team that’s a top-15 team in the Big 12. Moikobu also has experience as an assistant at Drake and Grand Canyon.

Assistants from the McCasland coaching tree have become solid head coaches. It’s fair to see if Moikobu could be the next name.

Kyle Smithpeters – Missouri associate head coach

Smithpeters was a successful head coach at the junior college level at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois. His role at Missouri is critical as the Tigers will probably make their third NCAA Tournament in four years.

Smithpeters is an ace recruiter. He should be on every athletic director’s list because of how important that trait is in this new landscape of college sports. Having an understanding of the JUCO level would pay dividends in DeKalb. But, prying him from Mizzou would be an endeavor.

Bryan Mullins – DePaul assistant coach

This would be a home run hire.

Mullins was a good coach at Southern Illinois-Carbondale. The Salukis wanted more production in the MVC Tournament, so they pivoted to Scott Nagy. Mullins had three-straight winning seasons at SIU-C, including a 23-win season in 2022-2023.

Mullins has a deep understanding of Illinois, having spent his entire coaching career in-state since 2013. That’s a boon in recruiting. Since joining DePaul’s staff, Mullins has helped the Demons to a winning record this year and the most Big East wins in over a decade. Give him the reins and some patience, and he’ll thrive in the Horizon League.

Rick Ray – Vanderbilt assistant coach

This is a sitting assistant who’s familiar with NIU. He was an assistant in DeKalb from 2004 to 2006. He has head coach experience, leading Mississippi State and Southeast Missouri State.

Since joining the Vanderbilt staff, Ray has helped Vanderbilt to consecutive 20-win seasons under Mark Byington. It all depends on if Ray is interested in being a head coach again.

Sitting head coaches who could fit

George Suggs – McKendree University

When McKendree hired Suggs, he recorded the highest winning percentage in the program’s NCAA DII era in Year 1. He went even further. Under Suggs, McKendree won its first-ever GLVC Championship, clinched its first NCAA Tournament appearance and a run to the D-II Sweet Sixteen.

This season at McKendree, George Suggs has five players shooting above 34 percent from 3-point range and four averaging double figures in scoring. What he’s done so far is working, and he’s an in-state name.

Brett Ballard – Washburn University

Ballard should be one of the biggest names this coaching cycle. He’s won 30 games for the second year in a row, and has six seasons of at least 20 wins.

Washburn was a successful program before Ballard took over. He’s got 11 years of head coaching experience, but also spent time with Bill Self at Kansas and as an assistant at Tulsa. It would be wise to include Baker in any coaching list.