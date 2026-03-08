DL Daniel Hardy agrees to contract with the Chicago Bears before free agency begins

The Chicago Bears are locking up a key part of their special teams unit.

Defensive lineman and special teams ace Daniel Hardy has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Bears, according to FOX Sports.

With less than 24 hours until the start of the NFL's legal free agency tampering period, Hardy will sign a contract to stick with the Bears.

FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz first reported the news. He reported the Bears' deal with Hardy's two-year deal is worth up to $6 million.

Hardy had over 20 special teams tackles this past season.

He also was a key part of the onside kick recovery against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 that led to the Bears' touchdown with less than a minute remaining to send the game to overtime.

"If you go back and look at that play and look at how he timed that up and he's worked on that," Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said on Dec. 24. "We've had to stop him. He's been too early, he's been too late, he's been right on time, and he did a phenomenal job. Him and Noah Sewell are the keys to that play."

Hardy made the Bears roster ahead of the 2024 season, and has stuck with Hightower since. He and defensive back Josh Blackwell have become two key players in the special teams game plan.

Hardy has been making special teams plays for the Bears since he made the roster in 2024, too. In Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans in the 2024 season, he blocked a punt that Jonathan Owens returned for a touchdown to tie the game at 17-17 on a day where the Bears' offense struggled in Caleb Williams' first-career start.

"Unbelievable, competitor, elite competitor, leader," Hightower said of Hardy on Jan. 15 before the Bears played the Rams in the NFC Divisional round. "A phenomenal find by a personnel department just like Josh Blackwell was a phenomenal find. Those kids, Daniel Hardy has developed. Josh Blackwell has developed."