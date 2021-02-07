Illinois reports 2,060 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more deaths

State health officials reported another 2,060 new cases of coronavirus statewide Sunday.

Those cases were among 81,550 tests results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Heath.

Another 48 people also died from the virus, including 10 people from the Chicago area, health officials said. The state’s testing positivity rate remained 3.4%.

As of Saturday night, 2,188 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 507 patients were in the ICU and 245 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.