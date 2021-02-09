Illinois reports 2,082 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

Illinois public health officials announced on Tuesday another 2,082 positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths.

The new cases were among 55,705 tests sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s positivity rate is 3.3%.

As of Monday night, 2,117 people statewide were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 497 patients in intensive case and 240 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,150,170 people in Illinois have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. The state’s death toll now stands at 19,686.