Illinois reports 2,102 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Public health officials on Monday announced another 2,102 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 11 additional deaths.

The cases were among 59,586 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.8 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,258,736 cases and 21,384 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 1,581 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 358 needing intensive care and 159 on ventilators.