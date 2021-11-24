Illinois reports 21,034 coronavirus cases, 87 deaths in the past five days

Public health officials on Friday announced 21,034 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 87 additional deaths have been recorded in the past five days.

The cases were among 632,533 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health from Friday to Wednesday.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.3 percent, health officials said.

State health officials said roughly 67 percent of the Illinois' total population have received at least one vaccine dose and almost 61 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,784,900 cases and 26,313 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 1,982 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 384 needing intensive care and 150 patients on ventilators.