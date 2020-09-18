Illinois reports 2,120 coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

Health officials announced Friday 2,120 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 20 additional deaths due to the disease.

Friday's numbers bring Illinois to a total of 270,327 cases and 8,411 deaths across 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,918 specimens for a total of 4,982,856.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 3.6%, health officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP