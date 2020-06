article

State health officials Monday said another 23 people died of COVID-19 in Illinois, raising the statewide death toll to 5,412.

There are also 974 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, bringing the Illinois total to 121,234, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To date, a total of 918,273 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Illinois, the department said.

