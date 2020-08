On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,356 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 17 additional deaths.

There have been a total of 218,285 cases in the state and 7,874 Illinoisans have died from the virus.

IDPH says 56,766 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

The 7-day positivity rate is 4.3 percent.