Illinois reports 2,433 coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Public health officials on Monday announced another 2,433 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 18 additional deaths.

The cases were among 67,542 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 4.4 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,282,205 cases and 21,523 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 1,998 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 418 needing intensive care and 177 on ventilators.