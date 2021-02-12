Illinois reports 2,598 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

article

State health officials reported another 2,598 new cases of coronavirus statewide Friday.

Those cases were among 103,009 tests results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Heath.

Another 32 people also died from the virus, including 14 people from the Chicago area, health officials said. The state’s testing positivity rate is now 3.1%.

As of Thursday night, 1,915 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 437 patients were in the ICU and 211 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.