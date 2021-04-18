Illinois reports 2,666 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,666 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 10 additional deaths, on Sunday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,302,241 cases, including 21,663 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,106 specimens for a total of 21,729,314.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

As of Saturday night, 2,127 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 510 patients were in the ICU and 209 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 11-17, 2021 is 4.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 11-17, 2021 is 4.7%.

Advertisement

On Saturday 115,330 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.