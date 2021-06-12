Illinois reports 268 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 268 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 15 additional deaths, on Saturday.

Almost 69 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 52 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,387,297 cases, including 23,050 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,470 specimens for a total of 25,125,050.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

As of Friday night, 684 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 186 patients were in the ICU and 90 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Advertisement

On Friday, 38,593 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.