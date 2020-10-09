Illinois reports 2,818 new COVID-19 cases

article

Illinois health officials Friday reported 2,818 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 35 additional deaths.

The hefty case load was confirmed among 71,599 tests submitted to the state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s average positive rate over the last week rose slightly from Thursday to 3.8%.

So far, Illinois has seen a total of 313,518 cases and 8,945 deaths, health officials said.

As of Thursday night, 1,812 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 395 were in the ICU and 153 were on ventilators.