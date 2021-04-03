Illinois reports 2,839 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,839 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 13 additional deaths, on Saturday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,254,185 cases, including 21,361 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,694 specimens for a total of 20,562,496.

As of Friday night, 1,426 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 325 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 27-April 2, 2021 is 3.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 27-April 2, 2021 is 4.3%