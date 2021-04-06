Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports 2,931 coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 2,931 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 13 additional deaths.

The cases were among 51,625 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.9 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,261,667 cases and 21,395 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 1,648 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 357 needing intensive care and 143 on ventilators.