Suspect in deadly Chicago stabbing arrested in California, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man accused in a deadly stabbing last year was arrested in California, authorities said.
What we know:
Carlos Ochoa-Ynaga, 49, was arrested Wednesday in the 4000 block of West Orange Street in Riverside, California, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Carlos Ochoa-Ynaga, 49. (Chicago PD )
He is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. Police also confirmed a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Authorities said Ochoa-Ynaga was identified as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old man at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 2025, in the 4600 block of West Diversey Avenue.
Additional details about the stabbing and the victim have not been released.
What's next:
Ochoa-Ynaga was taken into custody in California and extradited to Chicago, police said.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.