Suspect in deadly Chicago stabbing arrested in California, police say

A Chicago man accused in a deadly stabbing last year was arrested in California, authorities said.

What we know:

Carlos Ochoa-Ynaga, 49, was arrested Wednesday in the 4000 block of West Orange Street in Riverside, California, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Carlos Ochoa-Ynaga, 49. (Chicago PD )

He is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. Police also confirmed a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Authorities said Ochoa-Ynaga was identified as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old man at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 2025, in the 4600 block of West Diversey Avenue.

Additional details about the stabbing and the victim have not been released.

What's next:

Ochoa-Ynaga was taken into custody in California and extradited to Chicago, police said.