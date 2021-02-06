Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County

Illinois reports 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, 60 more deaths

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - State health officials reported another 3,062 new cases of coronavirus statewide Saturday.

Those cases were among 90,295 tests results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Heath.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Another 60 people also died from the virus, including 17 people from the Chicago area, health officials said. The state’s testing positivity rate is now 3.4%.

As of Friday night, 2,271 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.