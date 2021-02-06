Illinois reports 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, 60 more deaths

State health officials reported another 3,062 new cases of coronavirus statewide Saturday.

Those cases were among 90,295 tests results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Heath.

Another 60 people also died from the virus, including 17 people from the Chicago area, health officials said. The state’s testing positivity rate is now 3.4%.

As of Friday night, 2,271 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.