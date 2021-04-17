Illinois reports 3,194 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,194 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths, on Saturday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,299,575 cases, including 21,653 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 88,185 specimens for a total of 21,659,208.

As of Friday night, 2,160 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 496 patients were in the ICU and 217 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 10-16, 2021 is 4.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 10-16, 2021 is 4.8%.

On Friday, 160,014 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.