Illinois reports 3,235 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

Public health officials on Friday announced another 3,235 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 24 additional deaths.

The cases were among 90,575 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.5 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,251,346 cases and 21,349 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,445 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 314 needing intensive care and 129 on ventilators.