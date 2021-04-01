Illinois reports 3,526 coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

Public health officials on Thursday announced another 3,526 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 25 additional deaths.

The cases were among 96,177 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.5 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,248,111 cases and 21,326 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 1,411 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 304 needing intensive care and 121 on ventilators.