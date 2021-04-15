Illinois reports 3,581 new cases of coronavirus, 40 more deaths

Illinois health officials on Thursday said another 3,581 people tested positive for the coronavirus while another 40 people died from the disease.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health said another 129,755 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered on Wednesday. The state has averaged about 129,317 inoculations per day in the last week.

Since the pandemic began, the state has confirmed 1,292,515 cases of coronavirus, including 21,609 deaths, health officials said.

Nine of the latest deaths were located in Cook County.