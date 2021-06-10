Illinois reports 366 coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Public health officials on Thursday reported 366 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths.

The cases were among 41,758 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1 percent, health officials said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,386,628 cases and 23,014 deaths from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 764 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 209 needing intensive care and 103 on ventilators.